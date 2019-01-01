Information for the 2019 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is below. Additional information regarding the 5K on Saturday, June 1st can also be found below. Please note, information provided on this page is subject to change.

Some of San Diego’s most popular destinations will be open during Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego! Please visit the alternate access routes section for the best driving routes to reach the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, Petco Park and the Hillcrest Farmer’s Market.

Waze Use the free Waze App on your smart phone for point to point directions on race day around road closures!

Be Aware. Plan Ahead Drivers are encouraged to adjust travel time within and around the race course. The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon & 1/2 Marathon and Saturday 5K will bring more than 30,000 runners and walkers to San Diego, in addition to tens of thousands of spectators, family and friends. To get the most out of your weekend and minimize stress, be aware of the closure grid in your area and plan ahead for an alternate route or added travel time. Join the festivities! San Diego residents are encouraged to visit the free Health & Fitness Expo at the San Diego Convention Center, volunteer during race weekend and/or line the course to cheer runners. Th 5K will take place on Saturday, June 1 at Balboa Park. Most of the road closures will be inside the Park. Minimal closures will take place on 6 th Avenue. Please see a full list of Saturday road closures.



Road Closures Most road closures and detours on Sunday will be in effect between the hours of 5:00 am and 2:30 pm. At 5:00 am, Police and event personnel will implement a soft closure along the entire race course. The marathon and 1/2 marathon begin at 6:15 am. Streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all course support materials have been removed. Please review the road closure grid and course map for more information. Residents and businesses located near the race course are urged to plan ahead and to be aware of road closure schedules and alternate access routes.

Freeway and Ramp Closures On Sunday, freeway and ramp closures associated with the courses may impact your travel on race day. Please note, southbound SR-163 will remain OPEN to I-5. Freeway/ramp closures and times are subject to change. Please review our freeway and ramp closure grid for more information.

Road Closure Map The below map outlines the road closures, highlights alternate routes and provides access information for popular destinations which will be affected by road closures during the race. Please click on the icons for information about road closure times and/or general access information. View in a larger map Google Maps does NOT take into account the road closures on race day. To request assistance with alternate directions please contact the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series community relations team by contacting [email protected].

Alternate Access Routes Access to Popular Destinations San Diego Airport:

From I-5 South Take San Diego Airport / Sassafras Street exit. This puts you onto Kettner Boulevard.

Take Kettner to the traffic light at Sassafras Street and turn right.

Proceed down the hill to the traffic light at Pacific Highway and turn left.

Take Laurel Street to the next light, N. Harbor Drive, and turn right. From I-5 North Take San Diego Airport / Hawthorn Street exit (signs will direct you onto westbound Hawthorn Street).

Proceed to N. Harbor Drive and turn right. Naval Hospital: From Southbound SR 163 Take Park Blvd exit.

Turn left onto Park Blvd (northbound).

Turn right on Zoo Place.

Turn right on Florida Dr.

Entrance to the Naval Hospital is located at Bob Wilson Dr. Zoo/Balboa Park Institutions/Morley Field Facilities :

From Southbound SR 163 Take Park Blvd exit.

Turn left onto Park Blvd (northbound).

Turn left on Presidents Way to access Balboa Park Museums.

Public Transportation Information CAT Detour Information MTS Bus & Trolley Detours On Sunday, June 4, several MTS bus routes will be on detour. Please find detour information and plan your transit trip for that day, in advance, by visiting sdmts.com or to speak to a Customer Service Representative, please call 511 or (619) 557-4555.